54-year-old woman killed in Rockford accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A driver was killed in a car crash in Rockford on Monday morning.
This happened around 8 a.m. in the 2600 block of Landstrom Road just off Forest Hills Road.
Police say the driver, a 54-year-old female, was driving westward when she swerved, lost control, and crashed into a tree.
She was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.
