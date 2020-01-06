54-year-old woman killed in Rockford accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A driver was killed in a car crash in Rockford on Monday morning.

This happened around 8 a.m. in the 2600 block of Landstrom Road just off Forest Hills Road.

Police say the driver, a 54-year-old female, was driving westward when she swerved, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

She was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

