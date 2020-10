ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the man who was shot Friday evening by officers is in stable yet critical condition.

The Winnebago County Integrity Task Force is in charge of the investigation. A group of protesters have gathered outside Rockford City Hall since Saturday. Demonstrators with the May 30th Alliance hosted a sit-in there Monday afternoon.

A video on the group’s Facebook page shows the demonstration ending in at least three arrests.