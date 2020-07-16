ATF issues $5,000 reward for suspects wanted for firebombing Madison government building

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest of five suspects believed to have firebombed a government building in downtown Madison last month.

According to the ATF, the individuals pictured below participated in or have information related to the fire-bombing of the City County Building at 211 South Carrol Street on June 24th.

The ATF says one man suspected of carrying out the attack has already been identified and arrested after a reward was offered for his identity.

“We are thrilled with the amount of response we received related to our previous reward,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “Now we need the public’s help to identify these five individuals. This was a dangerous incident that put a number of lives at risk. The public’s safety and their ability to call 911 for help should never be put in jeopardy. We believe these people may have information from that morning that can help us better understand what happened and who might have been involved.”

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014











