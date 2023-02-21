ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charges of attempted murder have been dropped against Maurice Citchen, 20, who was arrested along with two others after shots were fired at an undercover police officer in 2021.

On Tuesday, Citchen pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and a misdemeanor of violating an order of protection in a plea deal.

According to court documents, the undercover officer was following a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger in the area of N. Court Street and Whitman Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

The officer reported that the Charger made a U-turn and began speeding back toward him, at which point he reported hearing gunfire as bullets struck his vehicle.

The officer drove south on Grant Avenue, and the Charger reportedly chased after him, with the occupants hanging out of the passenger side windows, shooting.

In total, police said at least 19 rounds were fired.

The officer lost control of the car at the dead end of Grant Avenue, but the Charger drove off.

A short time later, police were notified of three suspects running from a red Charger in the area of 17th Street and 12th Avenue.

Officers later found Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, 22, in the 900 block of 11th Street.

Jade Carter, 19, and Citchen were found in the area of Broadway and 15th Street.

During later questioning, Stucke said he was unaware that his intended victim was a police officer, and told investigators he was “defending himself.” Carter reportedly told police he had made a “mistake” and “was willing to accept the consequences.”

Carter and Stucke have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Stucke is due back in court on March 30th, Carter on April 12th.

All three are still in the Winnebago County Jail.