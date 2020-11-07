Attorney posts bond for man shot by Rockford Police, but new charges keep him in jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The attorney for 21-year-old Tyris Jones, who was shot by Rockford Police after a vehicle pursuit in October, says he’ll be pursuing a civil rights investigation after additional weapons charges were filed yesterday.

On Thursday, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the new charges for Jones after the Illinois Crime Lab was allegedly able to link him to a weapon discovered in September.

Police say deputies saw a car driving erratically and found the loaded weapon discarded in it’s path.

Jones’ attorney, Nenye Uche, had posted a $90,000 bond yesterday on charges Jones had from an outstanding warrant, but then the new charges were filed, keeping Jones in jail.

“We’re going to rigorously pursue an investigation, a civil rights investigation, with the Department of Justice into these new charges. Because, where’s this gun coming from?” Uche said at a press conference on Friday.

Jones was shot three times by a Rockford Police officer after a 9 minute pursuit on October 2nd. Jones was shot after he stopped at the intersection of Harrison and North Main and got out of his car.

Officials say the officers believed Jones had a weapon, but Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Hite Ross announced yesterday that a Boone-Winnebago County Integrity Task Force investigation into the shooting had been completed, and had now been turned over to her office for a decision on whether or not to file charges against the officer.

