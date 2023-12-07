MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The defense attorney representing Amaree Goodall, the suspect in the murder of Jion Broomfield in the Beloit Memorial High School parking lot in 2022, has withdrawn from the case.

According to court records, attorney Kim Zion petitioned the court to withdraw as counsel on December 5th, which was granted by the judge. WMTV reported that Zion withdrew after a recently discovered conflict of interest.

Beloit Police said Broomfield was shot in the parking lot of the high school around 8: 55 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th, 2022. A school resource officer was working a basketball game at the school at the time and was notified of the shooting. Broomfield was not at the scene when police arrived, they said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Goodall, who is from Madison, was later arrested in Holland, Michigan after police received tips on his whereabouts.

The case is set for a status conference on January 4th, 2024.

Broomfield’s cousin, Byron Broomfield, 17, was killed in a mass shooting in Beloit in December, in which six people were shot.