ATV rider arrested after pursuit in Janesville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested 31-year-old Jordan Bonner-Nelson after officers say he was chased through the downtown bar district on an ATV Saturday night.

Police say an officer spotted Bonner-Nelson’s ATV in traffic and tried to make a traffic stop, at which point he allegedly led police on a pursuit on W. Milwaukee Street and S. Franklin Street, before losing control and hitting a tree in the 500 block of W. Holmes Street.

Bonner-Nelson was captured in the 200 block of Cherry Street after a foot chase, according to police.

Police later determined the ATV had been stolen but the owner did not yet realize it.

Bonner-Nelson, already on parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and facing charges of maintaining a drug manufacturing place and delivery of cocaine, is not charged with Fleeing to Elude and Operation of a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories