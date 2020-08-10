ATV rider arrested after pursuit in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested 31-year-old Jordan Bonner-Nelson after officers say he was chased through the downtown bar district on an ATV Saturday night.

Police say an officer spotted Bonner-Nelson’s ATV in traffic and tried to make a traffic stop, at which point he allegedly led police on a pursuit on W. Milwaukee Street and S. Franklin Street, before losing control and hitting a tree in the 500 block of W. Holmes Street.

Bonner-Nelson was captured in the 200 block of Cherry Street after a foot chase, according to police.

Police later determined the ATV had been stolen but the owner did not yet realize it.

Bonner-Nelson, already on parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and facing charges of maintaining a drug manufacturing place and delivery of cocaine, is not charged with Fleeing to Elude and Operation of a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

