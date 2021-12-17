Auburn High School on lockdown due to social media threat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Auburn High School is on lockdown Friday in response to a social media threat.

At 12:22 p.m., administrators said staff and students are safe, but will remain on lockdown until further notice.

The school is working with Rockford Police to investigate the threat, the school district said in a statement.

Schools nationwide have caught wind of a viral TikTok trend encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday, Dec. 17 to, “every school in the USA, even elementary.”

The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day.’

While the post does not target any specific schools, school systems across the nation are taking precautions and being hypervigilant to any potential threats.