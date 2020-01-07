Auburn High School put on lockdown for weapon scare

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools say Auburn High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon for a report of a weapon in the building.

School officials say Rockford Police were called to investigate the claim but no weapon was found.

The lockdown was lifted and students and staff remain safe, the school says.

