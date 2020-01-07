Auburn High School put on lockdown for weapon scare

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools say Auburn High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon for a report of a weapon in the building.
School officials say Rockford Police were called to investigate the claim but no weapon was found.
The lockdown was lifted and students and staff remain safe, the school says.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!