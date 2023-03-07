ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities at Auburn High School say a student who brought a weapon to school Tuesday has been taken into police custody.

According to a letter sent out by Principal Jenny Keffer, a staff member overheard the student make a threat, isolated the student, and recovered a weapon.

Administrators said the entire incident played out in about three minutes’ time.

“I know a lot can happen in three minutes. I am relieved to be able to say with confidence that our students and staff are safe at school. Rockford Police will remain at school as a precaution, and they continue to investigate. We can’t share any information about the investigation,” the letter said.

The school was not placed on lockdown, and the type of weapon was not divulged.

“Weapons have no place in our school, and this behavior is not aligned with our values or what our students or staff deserve,” the letter read.