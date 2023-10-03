ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools is celebrating an impressive academic accomplishment on Tuesday.

Auburn High School Senior Ashal Sameer received a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT, according to RPS 205. Sameer is just one of a couple thousand students to earn a perfect score in a given year.

The test, originally known as American College Testing, is one of the most common standardized exams used for college admissions in the U.S. and covers four academic subjects, including English, mathematics, reading and science. Each subject is scored individually and an average of the scores is given as the composite.

The feat is extremely rare, according to ACT data. In 2022 only 3,376 students achieved a composite score of 36 out of 1,349,644 total students. Just 0.25% of students earned a perfect score.

“I truly owe my knowledge and my success to the incredible Gifted teachers and staff,” said Sameer, according to RPS 205’s Facebook page. “They all work so hard to support us academically, and over the past four years have been constant sources of motivation and kindness.”

Sameer hopes to pursue medical research in the future, specifically oncology, as well as continuing her interest in visual arts.