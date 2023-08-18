ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Marshall Pratt, 61, a former teacher at Auburn High School, on accusations of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Pratt was arrested after an investigation by the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit after a possible crime was reported on Thursday, June 1st.

Pratt taught gifted math, according to his LinkedIn profile. He resigned June 2nd, according to the teacher’s union.

He was taken into custody on Friday and charged with Grooming.

Pratt was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and is being held on a $7,500 bond.