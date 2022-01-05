Auburn High School will be closed campus in response to Tuesday’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auburn High School will no longer allow students to leave the campus during the school day as the Rockford Public School District revises security protocols, following a shooting Tuesday in the school’s parking lot.

Two 17-year-olds, a boy and girl, were injured in the shooting. Three juvenile suspects, ages 15, 16 and 17, were later arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.

In a letter to Auburn families on Tuesday evening, Assistant Principal David Graffy said students who leave the building for scheduled classes may continue to do so, but students who arrive late or leave early will need to be called in by their parent or guardian.

In addition, students will be required to have lunch in the school cafeteria, with lunch provided or brought from home. The school said it will no longer allow food deliveries, or allow students to leave campus for lunch.

Parking passes will be required for students who park in the school’s parking lot, and all other cars will be ticketed.

Additional social workers will also be on-hand over the next several days in case any students or faculty members want to talk to a professional about the shooting, according to Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett.

Mayor Tom McNamara, Police Chief Carla Redd and Jarret spoke out against the violence during a news conference Tuesday.

Several parents said that they were worried for their children’s safety while the lockdown was in effect at the school, and that the lack of information about what exactly was happening kept them on edge.

“I certainly feel the concern, the frustration, the fear that you may have,” McNamara said. “But understand this incident, by and large the incidents that are taking place, are targeted incidents. I feel safe sending my child to Rockford Public Schools.”