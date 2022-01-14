Auburn High School will have parking lot security checkpoints following shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Auburn High School is making changes to its parking lot in a bid to increase security after two students were shot two weeks ago.

The parking lots will have new barriers and directional signs to help with traffic flow, starting Tuesday.

Students will check in with a security team when they enter the lot from N. Pierpoint, and must show thier Auburn student ID and parking pass.

Anyone being dropped off or picked up will go through the clinic parking lot off N. Pierpont. All visitors must enter and exit from Auburn Street, and park in front of the school’s main entrance.

Administrators are encouraging students to arrive early.

The Rockford Public School District announced stricter security policies following a shooting on January 4th, in which two 17-year-old students, a boy and a girl, were shot in the parking lot around 1:10 p.m.

Nyreek Williams, 16, and Fraquon Wright, 17, have each been charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, two Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm on School Grounds.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanely said the third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, may be charged in adult court, depending on his review of the case.