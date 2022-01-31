Auburn High student named Rockford youth poet laureate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford high school student is using her creativity to shed some light on the needs of the city.

Giulyana Gamero, a junior at Auburn High School, has been named the city’s new youth poet laureate. She has been published in the Young American Poetry Digest and is currently working on her first novel. Gamero will host writing workshops and events that focus on culture and identity.

She said that she hopes to help young people learn how to express themselves.

“It’s so hard sometimes to put things into words and to say them out loud– writing really helps me, and writing really grounds me,” Gamero said. “I’m a huge over-thinker, so if I have my ideas on a page, it helps me feel more in touch with my surroundings.”

Gamero said that she draws inspiration from her Mexican-Puerto Rican roots and by spending time with classmates.