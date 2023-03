ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Congratulations are in order for the Auburn High Scholastic Bowl team.

They are once again state champions.

Auburn defeated Barrington 430-390 in the 2A championship match Saturday afternoon in Normal.

The Knights also defeated Dunlap, Illinois Math and Science Academy of Aurora and Hinsdale Central.

Auburn has an impressive streak of finishing in the final four at state for the past 20 years. They came in first in 2008 and 2015.