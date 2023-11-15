ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Aldi on Auburn Street in Rockford closed its doors for good. This comes as a new location has opened on Riverside Blvd.

“It’s Very sad because it’s very convenient for me,” said Melvin Pillsbury, a frequent shopper at the location closing down. “I just live right down the street. So, I mean, I’m happy they’re building a new one. I wish they would have built it here.”

Pillsbury is disappointed that the minimal food options in the area only got slimmer.

“Well, I don’t have much choice. I have to go to the new Aldis or go up to save a lot. That’s about the only choice,” Pillsbury said. “You have not many choices out here anymore and that’s sad.”

Many are excited for the new Aldis to open, as it is closer for them. However, for people like Sherry Fairchild who have to walk, things are no more difficult.

“So it’s hard for me to stand out there and wait on the bus. And then once you get through, you have an hour to come out, you know, So and then you got to go to the around about downtown into the whole process of taking hours and hours. It’s really hard on handicapped people like me.” Fairchild said. “We need to bring places back over here, not take them away and put them where people like.”

There’s a Save A Lot less than a mile down the road from the Aldi that’s closing. The New Aldi is about a 45-minute walk from the old one. Dee Mays stopped by Aldi twice on closing day. She helps those who can’t make it on their own.

“I drive a lot of the non-driving residents from this area to not only the Audi’s, but they have to go farther now. They have to go even farther to get to an Audi. So, I mean, I’m not complaining, but it’s put more on me to get them to a place where they can shop.”

The New Aldi is located at 3801 W Riverside Blvd.