ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earlier this month, Auburn High School’s scholastic bowl team won the Illinois state championship.

On Friday, the entire school celebrated their achievement in the gymnasium, as teams and coaches were invited to recognize them for their winning season.

Then, they got to stage a mini quiz bowl with some of Auburn’s teachers.

Team captain Sinecio Morales said, “We got to show the school what quiz bowl is. A lot of kids don’t get to see it that much because it’s not widely publicized, like a basketball or football game. So it was really cool to get to let everyone see it.”

The high schoolers beat their teachers in Friday’s mini match.

Auburn has had an impressive streak at the state championships, including first place wins in 2008 and 2015.