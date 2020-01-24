Aurora man charged with rape of Freeport teen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Carlos Cabrera, of Aurora, was arrested Thursday on charged of sexual assault of a 19-year-old Freeport resident.

Freeport Police say the rape occurred on July 8th, 2019, when Cabrera sexually assaulted a victim who “was unable to give knowing consent.”

According to police, Cabrera was arrested in Aurora on Wednesday and was transferred to the Stephenson County Jail, where Freeport Police served him with an arrest warrant.

He faces three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories