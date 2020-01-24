Aurora man charged with rape of Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Carlos Cabrera, of Aurora, was arrested Thursday on charged of sexual assault of a 19-year-old Freeport resident.

Freeport Police say the rape occurred on July 8th, 2019, when Cabrera sexually assaulted a victim who “was unable to give knowing consent.”

According to police, Cabrera was arrested in Aurora on Wednesday and was transferred to the Stephenson County Jail, where Freeport Police served him with an arrest warrant.

He faces three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

