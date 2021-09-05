Aurora police, ISP searching for man last seen Sunday morning

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Aurora police and the Illinois State Police are searching for an endangered missing person.

Alfredo Gomez, 47, was last seen at approximately 8:22 a.m. Sunday driving northbound on High Street in a 2013 Lexus GS350 with Illinois license plate B-V-1-4-8-6-6.

Gomez is described as being 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 252 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Aurora Police Department at (630)256-5545, or contact 9-1-1.