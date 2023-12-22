MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man faces federal charges after authorities said six homemade bombs were found during a search of his trailer on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that James Morgan, 30, was involved in making explosive devices.

Authorities said six homemade explosive devices were found in a safe inside Morgan’s trailer, along with materials that could make additional devices, including two 1-pound containers of Pyrodex, a black powder substitute.

He made an appearance in the U.S. District Court in Madison on Friday.

If convicted, Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of unlawful possession of a destructive device.

The FBI, Janesville Police Department, and Whitewater Police Department were part of the investigation.