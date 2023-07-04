ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators are still looking into the cause of a house fire on New Milford School Road on Monday that caused $30,000 in damages.

According to the Blackhawk Fire Protection District and New Milford Fire Departments, crews were called to the 1900 block of New Milford School Road around 4:30 p.m. and found fire coming from the attic of the house.

Officials said the fire apparently started outside the home and traveled up an exterior wall.

It took a half hour for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The Illinois State Fire Marshals Office is handling the investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.