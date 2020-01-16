Auto shops, tow truck drivers see big boost from bad weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Freezing rain Wednesday morning made roads slick during the commute to work, causing a number of accidents.

“The black ice, like we had this morning, Friday night, we had some good slippery rain and ice. That definitely gets the numbers going,” said Rick Almond of Parson’s Collision Center.

Many auto shops and towing companies say they get very busy at this time of year.

“[They’re] mainly just fender benders, [but you see] more serious accidents out on the interstate, because people are going a lot faster and don’t realize there’s hazardous conditions,” Almond said. “When you’re [going] 65-75 miles per hour, your car will not stop. It’ll continue to slide.”

Victor Lavairga, owner of VL Towing Service, says the most common call he receives is to pull cars out of ditches.

“That’s pretty much one of the calls we get a lot more of when it’s really bad outside: getting people out of the ditch,” he said. “I would say 80 percent of our calls are getting people out to a safety spot.”

Almond said, “Just watch out and slow down with black ice. You can’t see what’s on the roads. You come up to a stop light or a stop sign, you just slide, and then you’ve got an issue.”

Tow truck drivers remind motorists to be on the lookout for those working outside.

“When we’re working on the side of the road, especially on highways, if you see a tow truck, fire department or police, or even if it’s just a broke down vehicle, if you can move over, because it can be real easy to create a bad accident in weather conditions,” LaVairga said.

