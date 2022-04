(WTVO) — The price of the treats that go in Easter baskets are more expensive this year, pushing the average cost of a basket to almost $70, an increase of 22% since 2019.

Inflation has made the raw materials used to make the candy, and the gas to transport it, more expensive. Consumers can expect to pay a dollar more for chocolate bunnies, Peeps and jelly beans.

The National Retail Federation said that total Easter spending is expected to be about $21 billion.