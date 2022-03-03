ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois drivers woke up to higher gas prices Thursday morning as continued national supply issues drive up fuel costs across the country.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Illinois is now $4.02, one of the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases.

Illinois is one of the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets, according to AAA.

A report released Thursday by AAA showed that federal officials said total U.S. domestic gasoline stocks fell by half a million barrels in the last week while demand ticked up from 8.66 million to 8.74 million barrels per day.

Crude oil prices are also soaring, with AAA reporting that the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia driving market uncertainty even as 31 countries in the International Energy Agency, including the United States, announced a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of crude oil.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has intensified what was already a global oil market that was tight on supplies,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Sanctions and regulations have effectively removed Russian oil from the market. Prices accelerated Wednesday, when OPEC and its allies announced that they would not ramp up production beyond the modest increases previously planned.”