Aviation history takes flight at Chicago-Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A piece of aviation history flew into the Stateline on Thursday afternoon.

The North American B-25 Mitchell, known as the “Berlin Express,” was brought to the Rockford airport by The Experimental Aircraft Association. The bomber rolled off the assembly line in 1943, and served stateside during WWII.

B-25’s played a critical role in the war, and is perhaps best known for being the plane General James Doolittle picked. “Doolittle’s Raiders” were the first pilots to hit targets on the mainland of Japan in 1942.

“It is scary. I mean, these kids did not know what they were going to get into, and to come back alive was worthwhile,” said Jeff Bonaguro, President of EAA Chapter 22. “You know, we thank all of them that did it, who are still around, and even the ones that are not.”

Flights and ground tours of the B-25 are available through Sunday at the Rockford airport.