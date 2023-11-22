ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On the day after Thanksgiving, people are often out Black Friday shopping. For plumbers, the aftermath of the feasts leads to one of their busiest days of the year. It’s known as “Brown Friday”.

Plumbers receive a lot of calls for kitchen sink backups and clogged garbage disposals.

“The grease separates and sticks in the pipe and clogs it up,” said Bill Sprague, owner of Gilley’s Heating & Air with plumbing services.

Grease, cream, rice, foods with heavy fat content, and water-based material could plug up your drain.

“When you’re doing vegetables, potato peelings, carrots, anything like that, a lot of people run those down the garbage disposal,” said Sprague. “If you run the garbage disposals, run water the entire time, and don’t push them too much. If you push a bunch down, it’ll just push the peelings through the garbage disposal and they will plug up a drain solid.”

Put as much waste as you can in your garbage can, instead of putting it down the garbage disposal.

“Scrape the heavy solids off before you put it in the dishwasher and make sure to check your strainer on where it goes into your pump,” said Sprague. “That will be what will cause your dishwasher to flood because the screen that goes to your discharge pump will get covered up with food particles and cause it not to be able to drain.”

Don’t try to do all your dishes in one load either, but the kitchen isn’t the only place where plumbing problems can arise.

“Everybody puts little decorative things on the back of their toilets for the holidays. Then, you have the grandkids over,” said Sprague. “The amount of little candles and stuff like that that have gotten pulled out of toilets because somebody accidentally hit them and doesn’t want to reach and pull it out, so they just flush it down the toilet.”

Use the garbage disposal properly, according to the manufacturer’s directions, and with plenty of water.

If you take off your jewelry while cooking, put it in a safe space so it doesn’t accidentally end up in the drain.