ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center unveiled its new Bloodmobile on Tuesday, a bus that will travel the region in search of blood donors.

The Bloodmobile replaces the original pink bus after 23 years of service.

The new bus is blue and sports the words “Are You My Type?” on the body. Inside, the RRVBC says the bus has more lighting and more space.

“Thanks to generous donations from the community, we can continue to expand our reach within the region to collect life-saving blood and save more lives,” said Lisa Entrikin, CEO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “The upgraded Bloodmobile will allow our team to be more efficient during blood drives and allow us to continue serving the community for years to come.”

Mobile blood drives play a large role in RRVBC’s ability to supply enough blood to the 14 hospitals it serves in the region. RRVBC collects more than 30,000 units of blood each year and provides blood products to more than 90,000 patients annually, but needs to see 800 donors every week to keep up with the demand.

“We want to thank our current donors for their lifesaving support and urge new donors to commit to giving blood for the first time this year,” said Heidi Ognibene, COO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “The need for blood is constant and we encourage every eligible donor in our region to make blood donation a habit.”

Donors can make appointments online at rrvbc.org or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins will also be welcome.