Babies at SwedishAmerican’s NICU get in costume for Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The tiny, future trick-or-treaters in SwedishAmerican’s Level III NICU celebrated both Halloween and National Pumpkin Day today with special costumes.

According to the hospital, the theme for this year was “Pumpkin Patch,” but some babies were dressed as Peter Pan, a Fairy Princess, and a Subway Sandwich.

