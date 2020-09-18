Baby dies of COVID-19 in DeKalb County as Illinois reports 2,120 new cases Friday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s
• DeKalb County: 1 infant
• DuPage County: 1 male 40s
• Edgar County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
• Franklin County: 1 male 50s
• Lake County: 1 male 80s
• McHenry County: 1 male 60s
• St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s
• Will County: 1 male 70s
• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11 – September 17 is 3.6%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 specimens for a total of 4,982,856.  As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

