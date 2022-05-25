ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health Northern Illinois (formerly SwedishAmerican) is teaming up with State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) and the Discovery Center to host a baby formula giveaway on Friday.

Formula available will include Enfamil, GentleEase, and Nutramigen. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. or when supplies run out, in the parking lot.

“As a father to a young daughter, I understand the fear of not being able to provide my child with everything she needs,” West said. “Right now, we have families that are suffering because they can’t find formula and give their babies the nutrition they need to be healthy and strong. Through this partnership, I hope to help our families and make sure our youngest community members don’t go to bed hungry.”

The Discovery Center is located at 711 N. Main Street.