ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The lack of baby formula in stores has parents in a panic, wondering how they will feed their children that depend on it.

Families are even doing baby formula hunts, going three to four hours away just to get one thing of formula.

“I don’t know how I am going to feed my child, so it’s that helpless feeling that you never want to feel as a parent,” said Roscoe parent Katie Thompson.

Thompson, a mother of two, said that she is down to her last tin of baby formula for her 10-month-old baby. She said that it is alarming that there is nothing for her to buy.

“Now going the shelves, there is nothing there,” she said. “It’s kinda like another slap in the face of like, I physically can’t provide for my child now, this is scary.”

Store shelves are empty and formula is even sold out online, according to Thompson. She said that it is a constant worry and panic of how here baby will be fed. They use one big formula tin a week on average.

“I wouldn’t recommend making your own… definitely wouldn’t recommend diluting your formula because too much water can be harmful for a baby,” said Alexandra Hamm, perinatal educator at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.

Hamm said that she has never seen anything like this before. She thinks that what is being seen is a combination of the pandemic, labor supply shortage and inflation, in addition to a formula recall.

“The most important thing, at least from our stand point with newborns and the hospital, what we are doing.. we are really trying to emphasize breast feeding because that, case by case, kind of eliminates that need for formula,” Hamm said.

Thompson said that friends and family out of state are going their best to be on the look out for formula. She even joined some mom groups on Facebook where moms come together and swap formulas from other states.

“Making you feel a little extra guilty of choosing to formula feed, because I’ve even felt that walking through that empty aisle at Target,” Thompson said. “You know, if I would have chosen that route I wouldn’t be having this problem.”

Parental educators said that there are some alternatives, like local breast milk banks, or to start pumping again. However, they always recommend to seek one’s pediatrician for what is best for their child.