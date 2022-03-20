CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A baby is okay after being grazed by a bullet in Chicago.

It happened around 7:15 Friday night on the city’s Northwest side. Police said that the one-year-old was in the back seat when someone opened fire on the car. The bullet grazed her head, but she is reportedly doing well.

People in the neighborhood said it is not uncommon to hear gunshots and it has gotten so bad that they try not to go outside.

“When you’re dealing with the streets, it’s more of like, before they would care if you were with your family, or if you were with someone who was younger, but now, they just don’t care no more,” said neighbor Jaiden Rodriguez.

No arrests have been made, but police said that they are looking for a white SUV.