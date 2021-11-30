Baby Shark Live! coming to Rockford’s Coronado Theatre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Baby Shark Live! is headed for Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in March of 2022, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

“Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live! This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!” a press release reads.

The show will take place on March 29th at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 3rd on Ticketmaster and at the Coronado PAC box office, or by phone at 818-968-5222.