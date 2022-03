OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Vasquez, Jr., 21, has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery after police say a 3-month-old suffered multiple broken bones.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, on February 26th, officers were called to the Rochelle Community Hospital to investigate a possible case of child abuse.

Vasquez was developed as the suspect and was arrested on March 8th. He is currently out on bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 16th.