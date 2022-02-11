ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Baci’s Kitchen, a pizzeria at 2990 N Perryville Road, permanently closed its doors this past weekend.

Owner Nikko Castrogiovanni has operated the restaurant since 2016 and said staffing shortages led to shorter hours of operation, and rising food costs, along with higher utilities and rent, added fuel to the fire.

“It’s not easy. I know a lot of people kind of feel my pain. It’s not something I want to do, but I think it’s a smart decision to do right now, mentally, physically, financially, maybe. But yeah, it’s hard being in here right now with all this stuff, it’s not easy.”

Baci’s Kitchen is hosting a liquidation sale this Saturday, February 12th, from noon until five.

Food, wine, kitchen equipment and other restaurant items will be for sale, but only cash is accepted.