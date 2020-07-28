‘Back the Blue’ rally planned for Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rep. John Cabello (R-68th) and former Rep. Jim Sacia (R-89th) are among the speakers expected at an “Illinois Back the Blue” rally in Rockford on Saturday, August 1st.

Cabello was a former Rockford Police Detective; Sacia served 28 years as a FBI special agent in Rockford before serving 11 years as an Illinois State Representative.

The groups Concerned Citizens for America of Northern Illinois and the Illinois Family Institute plan to hold the rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winnebago County Justice Center, at 650 W. State Street.

In a press release, the organization said it will hold the rally, “To support all men and women in law enforcement and the amazing, vital, and dangerous work they do to protect our communities and country from lawlessness and evil.”

“Now is the time to raise our voices and been seen standing not only in support of law enforcement, but opposed to forces at work who demonize all who serve to protect us, our county, and its Constitution. These forces include the complicit media, who have crafted a faux narrative of systemic racism to provide cover for their violent pawns uses to incite terror in their attempt to

fundamentally change this nation from a God-fearing nation that protects our natural rights and focuses on individual responsibility, into an Orwellian society, shaped into their socialist and communist ideals where there is no liberty and Government is god,” said Concerned Citizens for America of Northern Illinois.

