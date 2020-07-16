BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN: Rockford schools to offer either in-person or remote learning options this fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Rockford Public School District announced details of its back-to-school plan, which would allow parents to choose between in-person or remote learning this fall.

As school districts across the world struggle with how to balance family safety against the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Rockford Schools has opted to allow families to choose between full time distance learning, or part-time in-person education.

Meals will be provided for all students participating in in-person or remote learning. Meals will be available for pick up, similar to spring and summer meal service.

Remote Learning option

The district says remote learning will be different from that employed in the Spring:

Students in kindergarten, first and second grades will be assigned an iPad; third grades and higher will be assigned a Chromebook. Attendance will be tracked and they will be required to engage in 5 hours of daily learning.

Teachers will track students progress through monitoring and assessment tests.

Students will be assigned a teacher from across the district, and will not necessarily attend virtual class with other students from their zone school.

The district says remote learning for special programs will be offered if there is enough enrollment.

The plan recommends that children between the ages of 3-4 attend in-person instruction, offered five days a week a their local Early Childhood Center.

Elementary students who choose full-time remote learning will attend school 5 days a week, or in-person instruction 5 days a week. If the school is closed for an outbreak of coronavirus, students will shift to full-time remote learning, the plan says.

Middle and High School students who choose full-time remote learning 5 days a week. This includes special programs at Auburn, West and Thurgood Marshall.

The district says it is possible that some courses will not be offered remotely, depending on required materials.

In-Person Learning option

All in-person instruction will require face masks, frequent hand washing, and 6′ social distancing, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Winnebago County Public Health Department.

Transportation will be provided for all in-person learning.

Elementary students who choose in-person instruction will meet 5 days a week. If the school is closed for an outbreak of coronavirus, students will shift to full-time remote learning, the plan says.

Middle and High School students who choose in-person instruction will meet 2 days a week, with remote learning the three remaining days. This includes special programs at Auburn, West and Thurgood Marshall. Transportation will be provided for in-person instruction. If a school is closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19, the students will shift to full-time remote learning.

In-person learning for middle and high school students will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B.

Group A will meet in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, with remote learning on remaining days.

Group B will meet in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays, with remote learning on remaining days.

The District says more details about the plan, including how families can choose either remote or in-person options, will be shared later in July.

Questions can be submitted to the District online through Let’s Talk.

The full letter, detailing the plan, can be read here.

The Rockford school year begins September 1st.

