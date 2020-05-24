Backyard pools and hot tubs in high demand as public pools stay closed during Memorial Day weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With public pools and beaches still closed due to the stay-at-home order, Memorial Day weekend’s unofficial start of the summer looks pretty different this year. The pandemic has pushed many Stateline families to find ways to cool off in their own backyards.

Mike Tucker, the store manager at Sonco Pools and Spas, said that the demand for pools and hot tubs has noticeably increased compared to other years.

“We’re normally busy this time of year that’s not unnatural but not quite this busy it seems like everybody is thinking about getting a pool or getting a hot tub in their back yard right now,” Tucker said.

Between the stay-at-home order and canceled spring break vacations, the Troia family was faced with a big decision.

“We kind of had a debate about getting a puppy or what and decided that the hot tub was the perfect choice, it made us all happy,” explained Cyndi Troia.

The family purchased a hot tub from Sonco Pools and Spas in Machesney Park. They definitely weren’t the only ones to make a similar decision over the weekend.

“There’s been dozens of hot tubs being sold without a person stepping foot in the store and that’s not something we’ve seen a ton of maybe occasionally before the COVID pandemic but now gosh it’s unlike anything I’ve witnessed before,” Tucker added.

“It’s great because we intended on doing this for a long time and never did but now we’re home and it’s a good thing,” Trioa said.

Tucker said that sales have doubled, leaving the store with limited inventory. Another big seller this season has been trampolines.

“We sold out of what we had here in stock and I’ve been receiving phone calls from as far north as Janesville and Milwaukee, Chicago everyone looking for trampolines hot tubs and pools and it seems like it’s getting tougher to get ahold of these items right now,” Tucker explained.

The Troia family says they were happy to make the upgrade. Sonco says their pool and hot tub supplier in California expects to open up sometime in June or July.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

