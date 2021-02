FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal government is notifying all states that delivery of COVID-19 vaccines has been delayed across the country due to severe weather nationwide.

Illinois said it proactively ordered vaccine to be delivered in anticipation of the bad weather, but some hospitals and clinics have had to cancel vaccine clinics this week due to a shortage.

The U.S. Department of Human Services and Operation Warp Speed have said they delays could continue throughout the week.