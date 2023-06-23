ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has selected council member Jeff Bailey to represent the city’s 13th Ward after the passing of Ald. Linda McNeely.

McNeely died in March, at the age of 67 after serving the city for 26 years.

Bailey is an entrepreneur who co-founded Energy For All and serves as advisory consultant to 815 MAAG (Minority Academic Achievement Gap).

The City Council still needs to approve Bailey as McNeely’s successor, which could happen as soon as Monday, June 26th.