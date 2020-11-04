Ballot counting error causes results delay in Ogle County

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in the general election, in Adel, Iowa. County election boards have started counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa, racing toward a Tuesday night, Nov. 3 deadline to have those votes tabulated. Nearly 956,000 people had sent in their ballots by mail, dropped them off at auditor’s offices or voted early in person as of Monday, morning Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Clerk’s Office is reporting a delay in tabulating votes for the 90th Representative District, after officials discovered the electronic tabulators did not read the ballots correctly.

Clerk Laura Cook says a re-tabulation will be required, and both Democratic and Republican Party Chairpersons have been notified.

The re-tabulation process will begin on Thursday, November 5th.

