Ballot counting error causes results delay in Ogle County

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Clerk’s Office is reporting a delay in tabulating votes for the 90th Representative District, after officials discovered the electronic tabulators did not read the ballots correctly.
Clerk Laura Cook says a re-tabulation will be required, and both Democratic and Republican Party Chairpersons have been notified.
The re-tabulation process will begin on Thursday, November 5th.
