LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 20 bands were in Loves Park on Sunday for a fundraiser that helped bring some comfort to children in the hospital.

All of the proceeds from “Danny’s Toy Show” are used to buy toys and art supplies for the kids in UW Swedish American Hospital’s pediatric department. They work year-round, putting together baskets for holidays like Christmas, Easter and Halloween.

There was live music all afternoon and evening at the Rockford Speedway, as well as vendors, auctions and raffles. Dan Tritten, founder of “Danny’s Toy Show,” was grateful for everyone who was a part of it.

“What we’re doing and why we’re doing it here, like I said, is for the kids, it’s for the families,” Tritten said. “It’s to help them get through this bad situation that they might be in, help them lift their spirits just a little bit.”

This was the 14th year that the event was held.