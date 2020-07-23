Bar at top of Embassy Suites hotel now open to the public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The rooftop lounge at the top of the Embassy Suites Riverfront hotel is now open.

The aptly named “The Top” lounge offers views of the city from 4 p.m. until midnight.

The hotel opened earlier this month but the restaurants and bar were only open to guests.

As of today, the hotel says they are open to the general public.

