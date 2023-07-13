ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alderman Mark Bonnie is set to bring the Barber-Colman project’s labor agreement to another vote at Monday’s city council meeting, keeping hopes alive for the development of the long-abandoned area.

Bonnie said the new vote is in response to a request from Rudy Valdez, president of Swift Business District Organization.

“This is a $430 million or so project. I think you need to tailor a little bit more like they tailored for the Hard Rock [Casino], that was tailored specifically for that,” said Valdez. “You don’t want to just take one that was from one big program to bring it to the other because there are nuances and there’s differences.”

Transform Rockford Executive Director Wally Haas asks for others to look at the bigger picture of this development.

“The steeper the climb, the greater the reward. This has been a pretty steep climb here, especially in the last week or so,” said Haas. “But the reward; let’s not lose sight of the reward.”

“The reward is a revitalized neighborhood and a section of the town that has been neglected in the past, being what it should be reading, reaching its full potential. And that’s going to benefit all of Rockford. And that’s what we should be striving for.”

Victor Rivera and his family have lived on Rockford’s southwest side for decades. He is still holding out hope that something can get done.

“I’ve seen this building twice a day, every day I have for 30 years. It’s always been empty as far as I can see,” said Rivera.

“South Main has become probably the main corridor to get into Rockford. So when people get in the town, they see this very unappealing building that it’s like, well, we’re coming into a dump. I don’t feel that way because I love it here.”

The vote is set for 5:45 on Monday, and Rivera is looking forward to seeing the project cords the finish line.

“I hope that the city council can come to an agreement and we could move forward with this project that will benefit everybody in town but also for years to come.”