ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A historic vote took place at Rockford City Council Monday night.

Aldermen voted on a redevelopment deal for Barber Colman after over an hour-and-a-half of debate. The lengthy discussion ended in a 7-6 vote to require a project labor agreement as part of the redevelopment deal.

This change killed the “Colman Yard” project with developer J. Jeffers, who said they would not move forward if there was a PLA.

“To quote a prominent member of our clergy, ‘Barber Colman has sat vacant for 22 years as open wound for our community, a wound that our city, our out-of-town guests, and those that live nearby must experience the pain of daily,'” said 5th Ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina.

Almost every alderperson present at the meeting spoke during the lengthy debate. They agreed that something needed to be done about the area that has sat vacant for decades.

“What stands there now…It’s absolutely unacceptable,” said 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg. “It’s unacceptable as one of our gateways into the city.”

The decision effectively killed the big restoration project with Wisconsin-based developer J. Jeffers. Using the developer would be cheaper, but would not employ local labor. A PLA would cost more, but it would also benefit area tradesmen.

“There are thousands, I’m sure, of people who still live in Rockford who have family histories tied to Barber Colman, whose livelihoods were tied to Barber Colman,” said 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne.

Barber Colman is in the 5th Ward, which is represented by Torina. Killing the deal with J. Jeffers means that the wait continues for the vacant area. Torina said that the outcome would not have been the same if the complex was in a different part of the city.

“Because I’m certain that, under no circumstances, would any of these epicenters sit vacant and dilapidated the way Colman has for decades,” Torina said.

The city council chambers were unlike anything seen before. There was an ATV in the lobby and many people standing in the hall. There were cheers, but also many sighs, from the crowd after the vote.