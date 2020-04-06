Barn fire destroys structure, several agencies respond

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Just in matter of minutes a fire completely destroys a family barn in Kirkland.

It happened around 5pm on Sunday on rural Malta Road. Multiple Stateline fire departments responded to the call.

At this time fire, Dekalb County Sheriffs are calling the barn a total loss. The surrounding buildings were not impacted by the blaze.

Even though there were no injuries to humans, one pig perished in the fire but all other livestock survived.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.