ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University celebrated the return of baseball and softball to campus as it broke ground on the new fields on Tuesday.

Both teams had to go off campus to play games because the fields were not in good shape.

A $3.5 million grant from Illinois’s Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant has allowed the school to rebuild them with a new turf field, new fencing, and new dugouts.

“This $3.5 million investment is amazing and is huge for Rockford University,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “We couldn’t be more proud of Rockford University, and this is yet another reason for all of us to celebrate the tremendous traditions that have taken place here at the university.”

Senior Rylee Klema said she can’t wait to get out this Spring and play at home.

“The feeling of finally having a home field that we can call our own, that we’re not renting from someone, that we’re not, like, ‘oh, this isn’t great.’ No, it’s going to be fantastic and I know for a fact I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life,” she said.

Work on the fields will begin on Monday. The first game is scheduled to take place the second week of March 2024.