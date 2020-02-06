Basset hound and tattoo conventions, more coming to Rockford in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) –The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) announced 8 national events coming to Rockford.



The full list of events announced on Thursday include a professional bowling tournaments, a men’s fast-pitch softball tournament, and Basset Hound and tattoo conventions.



The Illinois Council of Conventions will also be holding their spring conference at the Embassy Suites (416 S. Main) in Rockford. The Illinois Association Chamber of Commerce Executives will also be holding their fall conference there as well.



The Bureau says the events could bring up to $12.6 million in revenue from tourism to the city. The events will take place in 2020 and 2021 as participants from across the country are expected to attend.



“This diverse set of tournaments and conventions will showcase all our region has to offer to customer groups of all types. The connections our team has made with clients and the excellent partnerships built with local partners fuel us to keep pushing the limits across all market segments.” said John Groh, RACVB President/CEO.



“This is another reminder of all that the Rockford region has to offer,” added Lindsay Arellano, RACVB Vice President of Sales & Service.



For the full schedule, see below:

Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Rockford Open

Date: June 4 – 6, 2020 (Thursday 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.)

Location: Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Rockford, IL

Website: www.pwba.com

Illinois Council of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (ICCVB) 2020 Spring Conference

Date: June 9 – 10, 2020

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront & Rockford Conference Center, 416 South Main Street, Rockford, IL

Website: www.iccvb.org

North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) World Series

Date: August 12 – 16, 2020

Location: Mercyhealth Sportscore One, 1288 Elmwood Road, Rockford, IL

Website: www.nafafastpitch.com

2020 Basset Hound Club of America (BHCA) Nationals

Date: September 18 – 25, 2020

Location: Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Indoor Sports Center, 8800 East Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park, IL (primary event site location)

Attendance: Approximately 200 exhibitors with over 250 Basset Hounds

Website: https://basset-bhca.org/events-programs/bhca-nationals/

The Rock River Tattoo Art Expo

Date: October 2 – 4, 2020 (Friday 12 p.m.–9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.–7 p.m.)

Location: Riverview Inn & Suites and Cliffbreakers Events, 700 West Riverside Boulevard, Rockford, IL

Attendance: 2,000 attendees traveling from across the country and internationally

Website: https://www.tattooartexpo.com/index.html

Illinois Association Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) Fall Conference 2020

Date: November 4 – 6, 2020

Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront & Rockford Conference Center, 416 South Main Street, Rockford, IL

Website: https://www.iacce.org/

Illinois State United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Women’s Bowling Tournament

Date: February 27 – April 18, 2021 (held over the course of seven weekends)

Location: Don Carter Lanes, 4007 East State Street, Rockford, IL and Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale North Boulevard, Rockford, IL

Website: https://illinoisstateusbc.org/index.html

Illinois State United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Bowling Tournament

Date: March 27 – May 2, 2021 (held over the course of five weekends)

Location: Park Lanes, 5318 North 2nd Street, Loves Park, IL

Website: https://illinoisstateusbc.org/index.html

