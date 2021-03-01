BBB lists the most popular scams of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you are buying more online, you may want to take some extra precautions. A newly released study shows that scammers have taken aim on shopers during COVID lockdowns.

The annual ‘Riskiest Scams‘ study shows personal protective equipment and pet-related scams spiked. Adults between 18 and 24 were scammed the most, on average losing about $150.

“Scammers go where they feel they can best take advantage of people,” said Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “Not surprisingly, scams perpetrated online through websites and social media apps were the riskiest contact methods for all age groups in 2020 – including both young adults as well as older adults.”

See the full list below:

The Top 10 Riskiest Scams:

Online Purchase (Top item – Pets) Employment Scams Fake Checks (Really risky for younger demos) Advance Fee Loan Home Improvement Romance Scams (New to the list this year – mostly likely because of COVID) Cryptocurrency Tech Support Travel- Vacation Scams Investment Scams

Click here for the BBB’s scam tracker.